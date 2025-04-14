Teen duo arrested in LaGrange after high-speed chase over stolen Kia

The Brief An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested following a police pursuit related to a stolen vehicle in LaGrange. The stolen vehicle, a white 2019 Kia Forte, was abandoned and the suspects were found nearby; the juvenile had burglary tools. Both individuals were charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle, and authorities are seeking further information from the public.



An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested in LaGrange during a brief police pursuit early Monday morning.

Authorities say the chase was prompted by a stolen vehicle incident.

What we know:

LaGrange Police say officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a stolen white 2019 Kia Forte from the area of Johnson Street near E. Depot Street. A short time later, the vehicle was spotted and a pursuit began. Officers soon lost sight of the car but discovered it abandoned about two-and-a-half miles away near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Forrest Avenue.

Police say they located two individuals walking in the area—identified as Kendrel Partridge, 18, and a 14-year-old juvenile—and detained them. Investigators say the juvenile was found carrying burglary tools.

What's next:

The Criminal Investigations Division took over the case and later determined both individuals were involved in the theft of the vehicle. Partridge and the juvenile have been charged with theft by taking a motor vehicle.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if either have retained legal representation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Blane at 706-883-2623. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or through Tip411 by texting the keyword LAGRANGE to 847411 or using the Tip411 mobile app.