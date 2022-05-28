Teen driving motorcycle dies in Cobb County crash

article

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a teenage boy on a motorcycle.

Police said 17-year-old Kennesaw resident Gabriel McLachlan died at the scene on Friday morning near the Piedmont Road and Bob Bettis Road intersection.

Police said McLachlan was driving a gray 2022 Kawasaki EX400 east on Piedmont Road when a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 25-year-old was turning left onto Piedmont Road. The front of the motorcycle crashed into the front left of the Volkswagen, ejecting McLachlan.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen is uninjured and no one is currently facing charges in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information to call 770-499-3987.