Teen driver turns off car lights, leading to crash with Georgia deputies

A 15-year-old driver attempting to evade law enforcement crashed early Thursday morning.

After turning off the vehicle’s lights, Franklin County sheriff’s deputies say one of their vehicles collided with the stopped car.

What we know:

The incident began around 5 a.m. on March 20 when a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division initiated a traffic stop for a violation, officials said. The driver, who had earlier fled from Royston police, attempted once more to elude capture by shutting off the vehicle’s lights and stopping in the roadway on Georgia Highway 17.

Unaware of the darkened vehicle, the pursuing deputy collided with it from behind, according to the Georgia State Patrol, which is investigating the crash. "The fleeing vehicle turned its lights off, causing the deputy to strike the rear of the fleeing vehicle," the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement on Thursday.

Following the collision, the vehicle veered off the right side of the roadway and hit thick brush and small trees. The crash report stated this. The teen initially denied driving, but investigators determined the driver's seat belt was the only seat belt locked in place. They also noted reddening on the driver’s left shoulder, indicating recent seat belt use.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if the teen obtained legal representation.