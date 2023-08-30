Teen driver caught with stolen car, loaded handgun, Atlanta police say

article

A teenage driver is facing charges after Atlanta police say they caught him with a stolen car, marijuana, and a handgun.

Officials say the arrest happened on Aug. 22 after officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Venetian Drive and Campbellton Road.

According to investigators, an officer noticed the vehicle parking and the 18-year-old driver walking into a nearby white tent located in the parking lot.

The responding officers quickly took the teen into custody without incident.

Body camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department showed an officer discovering a loaded gun in the pocket of the teen's pants.

The driver, who police have not identified, is charged with possession of a firearm by first-offender probationer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving a stolen auto, and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.