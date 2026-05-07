Clark Atlanta gets $250K for campus safety
ATLANTA - Clark Atlanta University is receiving a $250,000 federal investment aimed at boosting campus safety.
What we know:
Earlier this week, Congresswoman Nikema Williams joined Clark Atlanta President Dr. George T. French Jr. and other school leaders for a check presentation ceremony.
The funding comes one year after Williams secured $630,000 for similar campus safety purposes.
School officials said the new money will be used to enhance campus technology, strengthen communication systems and expand safety initiatives.