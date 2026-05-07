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Clark Atlanta gets $250K for campus safety

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 7, 2026 7:35am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Clark Atlanta gets $250K for campus safety

Clark Atlanta gets $250K for campus safety

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Nikema Williams joined Clark Atlanta President Dr. George T. French Jr. and other school leaders for a check presentation ceremony.

The Brief

    • Clark Atlanta University received a $250,000 federal investment for campus safety improvements.
    • The funding comes a year after Congresswoman Nikema Williams secured $630,000 for similar purposes.
    • School leaders said the new funding will support technology, communications and safety initiatives.

ATLANTA - Clark Atlanta University is receiving a $250,000 federal investment aimed at boosting campus safety.

What we know:

Earlier this week, Congresswoman Nikema Williams joined Clark Atlanta President Dr. George T. French Jr. and other school leaders for a check presentation ceremony.

The funding comes one year after Williams secured $630,000 for similar campus safety purposes.

School officials said the new money will be used to enhance campus technology, strengthen communication systems and expand safety initiatives.

The Source

  • FOX 5 Atlanta sent a photojournalist to the check presentation and other information was provided by Clark Atlanta University. 

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