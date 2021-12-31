18-year-old dies from shooting in Griffin; police searching for vehicle

Griffin police are searching for a car believed to be connected to the shooting death of an 18-year-old boy early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of N 9th Street.

According to Griffin police, the teen was found at a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to his leg and taken to Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta where they died from their injury. He has been identified as Paris Bernard Thompson, 18, of Griffin.

Griffin police are searching for a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion SE connected to the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Paris Thompson.

A surveillance camera captured the teen getting into what appears to be a 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion SE at the incident location. The car can be seen leaving the area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the car or the shooting to come forward.

