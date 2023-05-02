16-year-old boy critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta motel

article

Medics have rushed a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after police say he was shot at an Atlanta motel early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Travel Inn on the 2700 block of Forrest Hill Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators say the teen was visiting friends at the motel when some sort of argument broke out.

Moments later, bullets started flying.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old boy to a local hospital. At the last report, he was in critical condition.

Officials say the teen is not cooperating with investigators and they have not identified any possible suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.