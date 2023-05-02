Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory

from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

16-year-old boy critically injured in shooting at SW Atlanta motel

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Medics have rushed a 16-year-old boy to the hospital after police say he was shot at an Atlanta motel early Tuesday morning. 

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Travel Inn on the 2700 block of Forrest Hill Drive in southwest Atlanta.

Investigators say the teen was visiting friends at the motel when some sort of argument broke out.

Moments later, bullets started flying.

Medics rushed the 16-year-old boy to a local hospital. At the last report, he was in critical condition.

Officials say the teen is not cooperating with investigators and they have not identified any possible suspects in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.