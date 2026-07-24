Teen charged with murder following fatal Atlanta gun transaction shootout

article

The Brief The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested an 18-year-old murder suspect in Norcross on July 24. Investigators say the man was involved in a fatal shooting during a gun deal on Meadow Glenn Village in Atlanta. The suspect faces charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault and is currently held without bond.



A shootout during a gun deal in Atlanta left one person dead and two others wounded earlier this year, according to arrest warrants released by law enforcement.

What we know:

Members of the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Office arrested 18-year-old Brayan Ibarra on July 24 at a home in Norcross. Authorities charged Ibarra with murder and four counts of aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 2 shooting on Meadow Glenn Village in Atlanta.

Investigative records state that Ibarra was involved in a gun sale transaction when he and other individuals opened fire. One person died from gunshot injuries, while two other victims survived the incident.

What's next:

Deputies transported Ibarra to the DeKalb County Jail following his arrest. He remains in custody where he is being held without bond.

"This operation demonstrates the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office's continued commitment to locating and apprehending violent offenders and enhancing public safety through coordinated law enforcement efforts," DeKalb Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a statement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim who died or the two people who survived the shooting. Officials have also not specified if investigators are searching for additional suspects involved in the gunfire.