Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
5
Wind Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flood Watch
from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County
Wind Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Teen brutally kills family member, attacks another at Florida home, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 7:57PM
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
WOFL - Luke Ingram article

(Photo via Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. - Deputies arrested a 19-year-old accused of brutally killing one of his family members and attacking another at a Palm Coast home early Wednesday morning, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement responded to the home on Clermont Court shortly before 3 p.m. after a 911 caller said a man showed up at her home saying he had been attacked and needed help.

Deputies spoke to the victim who said he had been attacked by a family member later identified as Luke Ingram, of Dunwoody, Georgia. The victim said he believed Ingram had also attacked another family member within the home.

At the home, investigators found Ingram standing next to a severely injured man and a blunt object that appeared to be used in the attack, the sheriff's office said. Fire and rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead from significant blunt force trauma.

At one point, deputies said Ingram had to be tased by deputies after he reportedly physically resisted arrest. Ingram was later taken to the Flagler County Courthouse to speak with investigators about what happened, and while at the courthouse, deputies said he tried to escape by pulling his handcuffed arms through his legs and attacked law enforcement. 

Ingram was tased again and was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Once he was medically cleared, Ingram was booked into the Flagler County Jail on several charges including second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation and resisting violence on a law enforcement officer. 

He's being held without bond. 