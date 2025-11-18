Teen arrested for threatening to 'hurt some people' at Mt. Zion High School

article

A teen was arrested in Carroll County on Monday after making threats to harm people at Mt. Zion High School, officials said.

What we know:

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said a juvenile female called the county’s 911 administrative line, claiming she was in Colorado but giving no name or number that matched the county’s caller ID. Investigators obtained phone records for both the number provided and the one linked to the caller ID.

One of the numbers was connected to a TextNow account, allowing deputies to trace an IP address that led Colorado officials to locate the juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities in Colorado spoke with the girl about the threat.

The girl told investigators she was in a group text with another girl in Carroll County and an unknown male. The male reportedly said he intended to "hurt some people and murder other people at Mt. Zion High School."

Working with Colorado officials, Carroll County deputies identified the girl in the chat, who gave them the name of the young man who made the threats.

Officers arrested 18-year-old Leland Sprewell, of Bowdon, who admitted the Instagram account used to issue the threats belonged to him, officials said. Sprewell was charged with terroristic threats and booked into the Carroll County Jail.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if any specific people were threatened or how Bowdon was connected to the school.