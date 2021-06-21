Teen arrested in fatal Paulding County stabbing

article

Law enforcement in Paulding County said deputies arrested a 17-year-old accused of stabbing a 58-year-old man to death on Sunday night.

Deputies took Elijah Nehemiah Harris into custody and interviewed him at the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, officials said. He was arrested afterward and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Harris is accused of stabbing Brian Allan Johns multiple times inside the Woodbridge Subdivision on 235 Ashbury Court in Dallas.

Deputies arrived on-scene at about 10:49 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a call of a stabbing. First responders performed CPR on Johns, but paramedics arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police have not provided investigative details regarding what led up to the fatal stabbing.

Detectives are encouraging anyone who may have any information about this incident or any information about the victim or suspect to contact them via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770-443-3047 or via the Paulding Sheriff mobile app.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.