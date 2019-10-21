Teen arrested after high-speed chase in Coweta County

Police dash camera video shows the moments a teenager led deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County.

Deputies arrested that driver, who now faces a laundry list of charges.

Authorities say it started Thursday after 17-year-old Clifford King refused to stop at a traffic light.

According to the arrest report, King hit three parked cars, swerved into oncoming traffic, and almost slammed into another car.

The pursuit reached speeds of 80 mph in a 45 mph.

Deputies say after arresting King, they recovered a handgun that was reported stolen earlier this year.

The teen faces numerous charges including reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and fleeing from officers.

No word on whether King has bonded out of jail.