Ted Cruz to self-quarantine after interacting with person at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus

Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz will self-quarantine himself "out of an abundance of caution" after he shook hands with a person at CPAC who later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement Sunday, Cruz said his interaction with that person was a brief conversation and handshake.

"I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy. Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low," he added in his statement.

He said that medical officials told him his brief interaction with the person did not meet the CDC criteria for self-quarantine, but he decided to self-quarantine at his Texas home this week until a full 14 days have passed since his interaction with that person.

He cited how frequently he interacts with his constituents as the main reason he is taking this extra precaution.