Teachers with Atlanta Public Schools will telework, sent at-home learning packets home with students

Atlanta Public School educators distributed electronic devices and handed out at home learning packets in the wake of the district closing amid the COVID19 outbreak.

First and second graders at Harper-Archer Elementary School were allowed to take their iPads home as they prepare for virtual learning for the extended break. Principal Dr. Dion Taylor tells FOX 5 News, the 52,000 student district already had a plan in place for a crisis like this.

"We always had a plan. At the beginning of the school year, principals and educational technology specialists went through training for this. We thought it would be for implement weather, but we were ready and for those who did not have internet access we gave them books and materials to work on daily," Dr. Taylor shared.

Harper-Archer Elementary School serves an impoverished community. The principal says more than half of her student body has no internet access or a device, but a corporate partner is now filling that void. Dr. Taylor said Comcast is offering two free months of internet access to APS families.

Dr. Taylor says APS teachers will telework and be expected to log in daily and communicate with students and call parents to make sure all the work is understood and completed.

Parents have mixed reactions to the crisis. They will now have to find someone to supervise their children while they are at work.

"My concern is falling behind, especially with my oldest son who is transitioning from 8th grade to high school. We still need to do such things as feeding and make sure they use their time wisely and not just sit around like it is the weekend," Parent Nichole Teagle commented.

"It is sad that it had to happen, but I would rather them be at home than at school getting sick," parent Justin Cunningham remarked.

The Atlanta Public Schools plans to provide free meals to students and their families at five distribution locations. They include Frederick Douglas High, Bunche Middle School, Sylvan Middle School, Cleveland Avenue and Phoenix Academy at Crim High School. Those sites are expected to open beginning Monday.