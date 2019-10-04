Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister’

A Georgia teacher is under investigation by a local school district after allegedly showing students an image of the Confederate flag and stating it was a way to “announce that you intend to marry your sister.”

The incident happened at Hephzibah High School, according to the Augusta Chronicle. The teacher used an image of the flag taken from a comic website called The Oatmeal.

The comic described the flag as “a sticker you put on the back of your pickup truck to announce that you intend to marry your sister. Think of it like a white trash ‘Save the Date’ card,” according to the publication.

A parent ended up sharing a photo of the projection on social media and it resulted in an investigation. The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.