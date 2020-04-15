Taxpayers outraged after stimulus checks are deposited into tax preparers' accounts

Angry customers tracked in-and-out of this ATC income tax preparing company in Memorial Drive Wednesday demanding answers about their stimulus checks. Each one had the same complaint--their stimulus checks have been deposited into the tax preparers' account, not their own.

"All of us have different accounts so we don't understand why our money would end up in the company's account," said Monica Orr, a DeKalb County taxpayer who filed her federal taxes through ATC Income Tax.

FOX 5 received several complaints Wednesday from of other tax preparers across metro Atlanta--all said they couldn't get answers about when they will have access to their stimulus checks. FOX 5 reached out to the Internal Revenue Service. No response yet, but a Marketing Coordinator for ATC told FOX 5's Portia Bruner the problem rests solely with the IRS.

"The IRS crippled our operations by doing what they said they weren't going to do. The IRS sent thousands of stimulus payments that should have been sent directly to taxpayers, to our bank partner Refund Advantage." said the Marietta ATC franchisee.

He said, by law, the money must be reissued to the IRS so that paper stimulus checks can he reissued the funds to taxpayers.

"But wait, it's gets worse. Now our clients can't update the IRS's Economic Stimulus portal with up-to-date banking information because the portal now informs them their Stimulus Payments have been deposited into their account. My gut tells me this will continue to happen in the coming weeks," Oden said.

DeKalb County mother Camera Sellars told FOX 5, the problem just makes hard times during the COVID-19 Pandemic even worse.

"I'm an essential employee, but my hours have been cut and I still have bills to pay and I still have to pay day care. This is just wrong," said Sellars, who was one of many consumers who filed her taxes through the ATC office on Memorial Drive in DeKalb.

To check the IRS for the status of the stimulus check and information on taxes visit https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

