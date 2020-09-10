Target announces plan to increase Black representation in company by 20% over next 3 years

article

Target says it will increase representation of Black team members in its company by 20 percent over the next three years.

In a release Thursday, Target said it hopes to add, retain and advance Black Target employees in order to reach the goal.

The company said it wants to create “broader leadership pathways” for Black employees and hire Black team members in areas with lower levels of representation like technology, data sciences, merchandising and marketing.

It also said it plans to conduct anti-racist trainings for leaders and employees.

According to the company’s Workforce Diversity Report, in 2019, nearly half of the company’s 350,000 employees were people of color, but only 24 percent of its leadership team were people of color.