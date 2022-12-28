Takeoff murder suspect asking judge to lower bond again

article

The man accused of shooting and killing Atlanta rapper Takeoff is fighting to get his bond reduced even further.

Patrick Clark, 33, appeared with his lawyers in a Houston courtroom yesterday for a hearing over his $1 million bond.

Clark's original bond was set for $2 million, but his legal team filed a motion arguing that the amount of excessive. Attempts to get the bond reduced to $100,000 were declined, but Clark did get his original amount halved.

The suspect's lawyer told the court that the family has secured the funds to bail Clark out, which could happened within a day or two after the next hearing, KPRC reported.

VIDEO SHOWS EVENTS SURROUNDING TAKEOFF SHOOTING: TMZ

The judge could accept the new bond ruling Wednesday when Clark's attorneys are scheduled to appear for another hearing on the issue.

Migos member Takeoff killed in Houston

Takeoff, whose name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed by gunfire outside a private party at a Downtown Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Two others were injured in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened after a high-stakes dice game at a private party. There was an argument that happened after the game that erupted into gunshots.

Takeoff was an unarmed and a bystander, investigators said.

"There was a lucrative dice game that went on at the event. There was an argument that happened afterwards outside the bowling alley, which led to the shooting," HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said. "I can tell you that Takeoff was not involved in playing in the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside. He was not armed."

MIGOS, TAKEOFF FANS PACK STATE FARM ARENA FOR MEMORIAL

Burrow said investigators learned more than 30 people were standing outside the bowling alley when the shooting happened. Police did not release the exact number.

Every person left the scene without providing a statement to investigators. Police found some people the night of the shooting and the days that followed.

Who is Patrick Clark, Takeoff's alleged killer?

A month after the deadly shooting, officials arrested and charged Clark with murder.

Investigators say they reconstructed the shooting to confirm ballistic evidence.

"Through that we were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, that's why he's charged with murder," Burrow said.

According to court documents, shortly after Takeoff was killed Clark, "applied for an expedited passport by submitting a travel itinerary for an upcoming flight to Mexico."

Records show Clark had a large amount of cash. Prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

The Associated Press and FOX 26 Houston Digital contributed to this report.