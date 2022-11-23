T.I., Domani to perform as father-son duo at Atlanta Hawks game

article

Atlanta hip-hop icon Tip "T.I." Harris will perform at halftime of the Atlanta Hawks game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday alongside his son, Domani, at State Farm Arena.

T.I. first performed during an Atlanta Hawks game 10 years ago in 2012.

"I’m a True to Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions, but this time it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani," T.I. said in a statement.

"Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family," Domani said. "We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I definitely continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is definitely a bucket list moment for me."

Earlier this year, the father and son released a single, "Family Connect."

The performance coincides with the release of t-shirts and hoodies co-designed by the Atlanta Hawks and the Trap Music Museum.

T.I. has released 11 albums and ventured into the film industry, including a role in Marvel's "Antman." Domani released an album, "Skydive," in 2021.

Tipoff on Wednesday is set for 7:30 p.m. The Hawks will wear the PEACH 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition jersey and the court will match the uniform design.