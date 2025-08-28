Sylvan Hills vegan restaurant vows to stay despite crime

The Brief Life Bistro in southwest Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills has been targeted by at least five break-ins in two years. Owners say they’ve spent thousands replacing glass doors and locks, and recently installed a roll-down gate by maxing out credit cards. The vegan restaurant launched a fundraiser to cover security costs so it can remain in the neighborhood, which is considered a food desert.



A southwest Atlanta restaurant says repeated break-ins are threatening its future, and owners are now asking for community support to help cover the cost of beefed-up security.

What we know:

Life Bistro, a vegan restaurant in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood, has been targeted at least five times in the past two years, according to CEO and executive chef Issa Prescott. Security videos show thieves hurling rocks through the glass doors and attempting to force their way inside. Prescott said cash, iPads, point-of-sale systems, and even a manager’s work shoes have been stolen.

What they're saying:

"Over the last two years, we’ve had about five attempted break-ins. One of those times they actually got into the restaurant," Prescott said. "Every single time they break the glass, that’s $1,000. Not only do you have to replace the glass, but then you have to replace the locks on the doors."

To deter future thefts, the restaurant has installed a roll-down security gate — a costly measure Prescott says maxed out their credit cards. They also want to add more cameras and hire an overnight security guard.

Despite the crime, Prescott insists the restaurant won’t leave Sylvan Hills.

"We’ve had comments on Instagram, ‘why don’t you move to a different neighborhood?’ and we’re not going anywhere," he said. "This is a food desert. We’re the only healthy eating option around here, and that was one of our visions when we opened — to provide healthier choices where there weren’t any."

What's next:

Prescott, who grew up in the neighborhood and still has family nearby, said Life Bistro is now carrying significant debt from the break-ins and security costs. He and his business partner have launched a fundraiser to help pay off the new gate and keep the restaurant open.

"We’re hoping that’s not something that forces us to close down," Prescott said.