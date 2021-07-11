Police: Possible suspect caught on camera before Atlanta burglary

Police are searching for a burglary suspect caught on camera before allegedly stealing multiple expensive items from an Atlanta home.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say they were called to the 1200 block of Swims Valley Drive around 11:20 Saturday morning after reports of a burglary.

The victim told officers that her rear door appeared to be tampered with and someone had taken three high-end purses from inside her home.

According to police, surveillance footage showed a man wearing gloves who appeared to be casing the woman's home and other nearby homes shortly before the time of the burglary.

Officers say they were able to lift seven fingerprints from the crime scene.

The investigation continues. If you have any information that could help in the burglary investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

