Swimming through a 'Winter Waterland' at Georgia Aquarium

There’s no place like home for the holidays — especially when the residents of that home include dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions!

Some of the world’s most fascinating animals are celebrating the season right now at Georgia Aquarium, and the rest of us are invited to come join in on the festivities! You’ve heard of a winter wonderland — but at the aquarium, ’tis the season for a Winter Waterland, with daily activities including a tree lighting at 4 p.m. and holiday classics "The Polar Express" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" screening in the 4-D theatre. And no shade to Rudolph, but we have it on good authority that Santa Claus also has a hard-working team of dolphins, which visitors can see in a special holiday-themed presentation inside the downtown Atlanta facility.

Georgia Aquarium is also offering up a holiday gift guide again this year, with options including tickets and memberships, gift cards, and special experiences like the animals encounters and immersions. Staffers point out that proceeds from those gift purchases go back to the aquarium’s research and conservation efforts.

Georgia Aquarium is located at 225 Baker Street Northwest in Downtown Atlanta, and is open 365 days a year. For more information on visiting Georgia Aquarium, click here.

We’ve also heard rumors that Scuba Claus has been spotted at Georgia Aquarium again this year — and yes, that’s exactly what you think it is! So, we spent the morning at Georgia Aquarium, watching the water for an appearance by the Jolly Old Elf and learning more about this season’s celebrations!