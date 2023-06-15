Swimmer's body recovered after drowning call along Lake Jimmy Jackson

A swimmer is dead after drowning at Lake Jimmy Jackson.

Hoganville Police say first responders were called out around 8:05 p.m. after receiving a report of a drowning.

Initially, officials could not locate the swimmer. An intensive search commenced with Troup County fighters, Troup County sheriff’s deputies, the Columbus Dive Team, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources all joining in the search.

After a 45-minute search, police say the dive team was able to recover the swimmer, who had died.

The lake will be closed until Saturday as the investigation continues.