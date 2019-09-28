SWAT situation ends at DeKalb County Family Dollar with no arrests

article

A SWAT situation at a DeKalb County Family Dollar has ended with no one in custody and police searching for a robbery suspect.

Pine County police told FOX 5 that they were called to the Family Dollar on the 4600 block of Rockbridge Road near Pine Lake and Stone Mountain after reports of a robbery.

According to Pine Lake police, they believed the robber to still be inside the store, which triggered the SWAT team activation.

After searching the store, however, the team was unable to find the suspect. No hostages were taken at any time.

Police have not yet released any details about the potential suspect or the robbery. There were no injuries in the incident.