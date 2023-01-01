Expand / Collapse search
SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Guns and marijuana were seized during a DeKalb County criminal investigation on Dec. 29, 2022. article

Guns and marijuana were seized during a DeKalb County criminal investigation on Dec. 29, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County.

Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument. 

The shooting happened at night on Dec. 6 on the 4700 block of Redan Road. 

Police said SWAT nada K-9 units helped track down Shropshire and led to the seizure of two handguns, a rifle and half a pound of marijuana.