SWAT, K-9 units arrest man charged with wounding teenager during DeKalb County gunfight

article

Police arrested a 21-year-old man accused of wounding a teenage boy during a shootout in DeKalb County.

Police said 21-year-old Daeshun Shropshire was arrested on Dec. 29 for aggravated assault and other charges when police said he shot during an exchange of gunfire with a 17-year-old boy after the two got into an argument.

The shooting happened at night on Dec. 6 on the 4700 block of Redan Road.

Police said SWAT nada K-9 units helped track down Shropshire and led to the seizure of two handguns, a rifle and half a pound of marijuana.