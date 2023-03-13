Expand / Collapse search
Critical missing 10-year-old last seen in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Legend Pippin (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Have you seen Legend? Atlanta Police needs help searching for a critical missing juvenile.

Legend Pippin, 10, was reported missing from his home on the 400 block of Glenn Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police said he is a Black male, 4-feet-11-inches and weighs about 90 pounds.

Legend was last seen wearing a black hoodie with multiple colors on it, blue jeans with holes in them, black tennis shoes and two bookbags.

Anyone who sees the child or knows anything about his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).