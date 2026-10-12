SUV flips on I-75 ramp near I-285 after striking crash barrier

The Brief A driver was severely injured after crashing a maroon 2021 GMC Yukon into safety barriers and concrete walls at an express lane entry in Cobb County. The early Sunday morning wreck on Interstate 75 near Interstate 285 forced emergency crews to take the driver to a local hospital. Police are urging anyone who saw the crash to reach out to investigators as the cause remains under review.



A driver is in the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into several safety barriers on Interstate 75 in Cobb County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A maroon 2021 GMC Yukon was traveling north on I-75 near I-285 at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday.

The express lanes were open to southbound traffic at the time, but the driver attempted to enter the northbound ramp.

The SUV slammed into the impact attenuator in the gore area before driving through two gates.

It then hit the left concrete wall, bounced across the ramp into the right wall, and flipped onto its left side.

First responders transported the driver to a local hospital with severe injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity or current condition of the driver.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to attempt to enter the closed lane or if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is continuing to investigate the single-vehicle crash.