Suspicious woman with gun arrested by Conyers PD

A woman with a gun was arrested in Conyers on May 9 after a concerned citizen reported suspicious activity in the St. Julian's Place neighborhood.

According to Conyers Police Department, a Ring video was circulating showing a female with a firearm approaching a home. The woman left the area but returned a second time. Dispatch received a description of the suspect's vehicle from citizens, which was later located on video surveillance footage in the area. The woman was located and arrested.

Conyers PD says that it takes cases related to firearms seriously, especially with the increase in gun violence across the country. The Conyers Police Department praised the partnership with the community, dispatch, and patrol officers in working together to keep the area safe.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Conyers PD for the woman's name and mug shot.