Capitol Hill evacuated as police investigate active bomb threat

Capitol police say they're conducting an active bomb threat investigation and evacuating nearby buildings on Capitol Hill after a suspicious vehicle was identified near the Library of Congress.

The Associated Press says a possible explosive may have been located in the "suspicious vehicle."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also responding to the scene, the Washington Field Office says.

Law enforcement officials told the Associated Press that investigators on the scene were working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive and whether the man in the truck was holding a detonator.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The following streets in the area have been closed:

- Independence Ave between 3rd St. SW to 2nd St SE

- Constitution Ave between 3rd St. NW and 2nd St. NE

- East Capitol NE between 1st St NE and 2nd St SE

Capitol police are asking people to avoid the area.

