Police searching for suspected West Midtown mail thief

Atlanta police are asking the public for help catching a man accused of stealing mail in West Midtown.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department shared photos of the man and a car he had been seen driving.

According to police, the man is suspected of stealing mail on multiple occasions from a location on the 1300 block of Chattahoochee Avenue NW.

Officials say the man is also accused of stealing a check that was mailed to the location and then altering it so he could cash it for himself.

(Crime Stoppers Atlanta)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.