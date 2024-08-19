Suspected car thief leads police on high-speed, multi-county chase

A man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and then leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase through two counties. It started in Fulton County, crossed into Clayton County, and then back into Fulton County. The speeds reached 100 mph.

"Hell of a joyride, hell of a joyride," said Jamal Webb, a spokesman for the Clayton County sheriff’s office. "That vehicle was indeed stolen."

Deputies got a call Monday afternoon that someone stole a black Dodge Charger out of South Fulton. "There was a Dodge Charger that was on the run," Webb said.

The sheriff's office says the pursuit began at Highway 314 near Highway 138. "We were able to find it on Old National [Highway]," Webb said.

Webb says the driver reached speeds of 100 mph. "You can tell from the way he was driving; he didn’t care about anyone who was standing nearby," Webb said.

T The driver tried to outrun law enforcement. "We were able to use the PIT maneuver and were able to take out the tire and slow the vehicle down," Webb said.

The driver got out and ran into a nearby subdivision. "But we were able to track him down," he said.

Deputies arrested Marquez Milner.

"We’re getting the bad actors," said Councilwoman Linda Pritchett, of South Fulton’s District 7.

The chase ended at Old National Highway and Garnet Avenue right in Pritchett’s district. "I’m grateful to Clayton County and their deputies," she said.

Pritchett says this roadway, at one time, was notorious for speeders and reckless drivers. This one, she says, happened to be driving a stolen car. "I’m just glad that we have the technology and the relationships and manpower to take dangerous individuals such as these off of the streets," Pritchett said.

Milner is charged with several offenses, including theft, eluding police, and weapons counts.