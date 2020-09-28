Suspect wanted in triple stabbing on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Police are on the lookout for a suspect after a triple stabbing in southwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the stabbing happened Monday around 11:10 a.m. on the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police are looking for a suspect between the ages of 50 and 60.

Officers responding to the call found two men with stab wounds to their necks. Shortly afterwards, officers were called to the 2600 block of the road where another man had a stab wound.

Police describe the suspect as an older man between the ages of 50 and 60 years old wearing a black mask and a black tracksuit jacket with gold lettering. Officials believe the stabbing was random and are working to determine what happened before the incident started.

The victims are all on their way to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

