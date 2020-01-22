Suspect wanted in Atlanta grocery store robbery

Atlanta police are looking for a man accused of robbing a grocery store.

Police shared surveillance video of the robbery on Wednesday.

According to investigators, the man went into the Simpson Groceries on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on Nov. 30, 2019 and pointed a handgun at the store clerk.

The suspect then forced the clerk into the store's bathroom at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect forced a grocery store clerk into a bathroom then robbed the place.

With the clerk out of the way, the man then stole cash from the register as well as a computer monitor and a DVR system.

Investigators say the man left in a late-model Dodge Ram pickup truck.

If you have any information on the robbery, please call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.