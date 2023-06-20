Suspect torches Detroit gas station after pouring trash can full of gas inside business

A suspect lit a Detroit gas station on fire while a clerk was inside early Tuesday.

The suspect drove to the Sunoco near 7 Mile and Huntington around 3 a.m. and filled a trash can with gas from a pump. He then poured the gas inside the building and lit it with a torch after exchanging words with the clerk.

The 27-year-old clerk who was inside suffered first-degree burns but made it out alive.

"It is a horrific video," Detroit Police Chief James White said.

White said that the 35-year-old suspect was caught shortly after the crime.

"That employee, I understand, ran through the fire, so it's just amazing, and it's unbelievable that somebody would do this," customer Johnnie Brown said.

Customers say losing the gas station will have a big impact on the community.

"This gas station served a lot of people here. We have a lot of homeless people that's hungry. They literally tell them, 'Come in here, get you some snacks, get you a juice, and they don't charge them, so this is a loss. This is a great loss," customer Machelle Pearson said.