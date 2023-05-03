Suspect shoots girlfriend, endangers 2 kids, police say

A convicted felon runs into trouble with the law again after police say he shot his girlfriend and endangered two children who were home at the time.

LaGrange police were called to Miami Street at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday. One woman, 44-year-old Latoya Riggins, was found suffering from gunshot wounds on her buttocks and leg.

Riggins was taken to Columbus Medical Center for treatment while investigators combed the crime scene.

That's how officials discovered Riggins had been shot during a verbal domestic dispute with her 53-year-old boyfriend, Jeffrey Paul Moore. Investigators say Moore fired the shots directly towards bedrooms where a 15-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl were sleeping.

Through a criminal history check, it was discovered that Moore was a convicted felon – meaning it was illegal for him to carry a gun. He was arrested without incident and charged with the following:

Three different charges of aggravated assault, including a violation of the Family Violence Act

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes

Police clarified Moore was not on probation or bond at the time of the shooting.