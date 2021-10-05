Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:25 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
5
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:30 PM EDT, Butts County, Jasper County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 10:15 PM EDT, Lamar County

Man steals $800 from church collection box

By Kathy Carvajal
Published 
Updated 1 day ago
New York
FOX 5 NY

Suspect steals $800 from church

Police want to find the man who took off with $800 from the collection box at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Astoria.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding the man who walked off with $800 from a church collection box in the Astoria section of Queens.

Security cameras at the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church on 31 Street show the man walks through an alley and into the church at about 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Once inside, he's seen trying to open the box. He then walks out carrying an umbrella and the cash, according to police.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletter

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential, cops say.

ChurchRobberySuspect.jpg

Police want to find the man who took off with $800 from the collection box at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Astoria. (NYPD)