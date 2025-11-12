Suspected drunk driver hits Atlanta police car

Image 1 of 6 ▼ An Atlanta police SUV was involved in a crash late Tuesday in Buckhead near Peachtree Road.

The Brief A suspected drunk driver hit an Atlanta police car Tuesday night. Police say the driver, James Rankin, showed signs of impairment and refused sobriety tests. Rankin faces DUI and reckless driving charges after being booked into jail.



A suspected drunk driver hit an Atlanta police car Tuesday evening, officials said.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Peachtree Road and Peachtree Battle Avenue after reports of a crash. When they arrived, officers found a black Mercedes GLE blocking traffic and a patrol car with its airbags deployed.

Officials said they interviewed the Mercedes driver, identified as James Rankin, whose story was inconsistent. Officers said Rankin showed signs of impairment, including a slurred voice and the odor of alcohol.

Officers said they attempted to perform field sobriety tests, but Rankin declined. They obtained a search warrant for his blood and took him to a hospital for testing.

What's next:

Rankin is charged with failure to yield when turning left, DUI per se, DUI less safe, and reckless driving. He was booked into the city jail, and the blood kit was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for analysis.