Suspect dead, 2 Atlanta police officers injured in Midtown shooting

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a suspect dead and two officers wounded in Midtown Tuesday morning.

Officials say shortly before 8 a.m., they were called to the 200 block of 11th Street at Piedmont Avenue in Midtown.

According to witness Ramon Terry, who lives and owns a gym in the area, the suspect walked up to him shortly before the shooting and had a quick conversation.

The man, who has not been identified, walked up the street. Next thing he knew, Terry said, the suspect started firing into the air.

Terry says he called Atlanta police. When an officer engaged the suspect on the street, police say the man fired, grazing the officer in the head. The officer returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect.

The officer involved in the shooting has been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. A second officer is also believed to also have been grazed by gunfire, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigator has been called to begin an investigation of the shooting.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area near Piedmont Park while the investigation is in progress.