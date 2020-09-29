Suspect connected to stabbings at MARTA station, MLK Drive arrested

article

Police have apprehended a suspect believed to be connected to at least five stabbings in Atlanta over the last two days.

On Tuesday, officers say they were called to the 400 block of Decatur Street SE around 9 a.m. after reports that a person was stabbed.

At the scene, the APD found a 60-year-old victim with a serious stab wound. Shortly afterward, the officers learned that MARTA PD was investigating another stabbing nearby.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

During a search of the area, a witness pointed out a possible suspect. Officers arrested 32-year-old Ahmad Jameel Rasheed after a short chase.

Investigators say Rasheed's description and the way the attacks took place closely match a triple stabbing on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Monday morning.

Advertisement

In Monday's incident, officers found two men stabbed in their necks on the 2400 block of the road. A short while later, officers were called to the 2600 block of the road where another man had a stab wound.

The three victims on Monday were transported to the hospital in stable condition. The condition of the two victims on Tuesday is unknown.

If you have any information that can help in the investigation, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.