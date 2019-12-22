Suspect arrested in Griffin shooting, hit-and-run investigation

Police in Griffin, Georgia have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting and car accident Saturday.

Officials say the incident started when Griffin police officers were called to the 200 block of East Tinsley Street after reports of shots fired.

While they were responding, the officers got another call about an accident with injuries that happened at the intersection of East Broadway Street and Pelley Street.

During the investigation, officers discovered the two calls were connected, and that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was also involved in the shooting. The driver of that vehicle had already fled.

After speaking to multiple witnesses and suspects, police identified and arrested a suspect, 32-year-old McDonough resident Bobby Butler.

Butler has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, hit and run, and obstruction.

Officials say more charges and arrests are pending in the investigation.