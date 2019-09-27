Suspect arrested in East Point murder, assault

article

East Point police say the woman who attacked an elderly woman at knifepoint and killed a 33-year-old man has finally been arrested.

Police say LaShondra Boyd was already in a 67-year-old woman's house on Dorsey Drive August 7th and tied the woman up, duct-taped her and held her at knifepoint before stealing her credit cards and other belongings.

Detectives say Boyd, who also goes by the name "Starr Red" is in the Atlanta Blood gang and was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday morning at a house in Fairburn.

Police say Boyd also shot and killed Kelvin Freeman on September 3 at his house on Palm Drive. Surveillance video shows Boyd talk her way into the house. Detectives say she overpowered Freeman and shot him with his own gun. They say she even tried to kill FReeman's stepfather, but the gun ran out of bullets.

The 33-year-old's mother is devestated. "It does my heart good to know that she is arrested, but it still does not bring my son back. That was my son, my only son and my firsst born," Angelia Barge said with tears in her eyes.

East Point police says they maybe able to tie Boyd to other violent cases in Atlanta. They are comparing notes with other departments now.