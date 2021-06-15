Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA - Police arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting at an Atlanta gas station in March.
Police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols on Monday in Lithonia and booked him in Fulton County Jail connected to a shooting on March 25 on Fairburn Road.
Officers say they were called to the 400 block Fairburn Road around 9:24 p.m. after reports of a person shot.
When they got to the scene, investigators found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Medics rushed the conscious and breathing victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Nichols faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.
