Suspect arrested in deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station

Police arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting at an Atlanta gas station in March.

Police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Nichols on Monday in Lithonia and booked him in Fulton County Jail connected to a shooting on March 25 on Fairburn Road.

Officers say they were called to the 400 block Fairburn Road around 9:24 p.m. after reports of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, investigators found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the conscious and breathing victim to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nichols faces charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

