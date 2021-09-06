Suspect accused of wounding seven in Athens shooting turns self in, police say

article

Athens-Clarke County police said a man accused of shooting into a crowd, wounding seven people during a weekend altercation, turned himself in.

Police said Monday afternoon Pharoah Williams was taken into custody when he turned himself in at the Wilkes County jail.

Williams was considered armed and dangerous when police released his image after the shooting on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to East Clayton Street and North Jackson Street at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday. That's where investigators determined a large fight broke out and a man, identified as Williams, fired a gun into a crowd of people involved in the fight.

Police said the seven injured people were treated at a local hospital. Police said none of the injured people are dealing with life-threatening injuries.

