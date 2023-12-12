Expand / Collapse search

Survey reveals most annoying, most popular Christmas songs

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FILE - Mariah Carey performs "All I Want For Christmas is You" from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, on Dec. 19, 2019. (Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

ATLANTA - "White Christmas" is one of the classic, soothing holiday songs.

But a recent survey from FinanceBuzz.com has revealed the most annoying Christmas tunes. 

"Feliz Navidad" came in at No 3.

"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" from Alvin and the Chipmunks is No. 2.

"All I Want for Christmas is You" by Mariah Carey tops the list at No. 1, which proves that for every person who loves the song, there is someone else who is sick of hearing it over and over again.

Graphic by FinanceBuzz.com

"All I Want for Christmas is You" was also determined to be the most popular Christmas song in the state of Georgia.

