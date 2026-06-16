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Supergirl brings action-packed experience to fans at The Battery Atlanta

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published June 16, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Published June 16, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Supergirl themed activation lands at The Battery Atlanta
Supergirl themed activation lands at The Battery Atlanta

Supergirl themed activation lands at The Battery Atlanta

A massive promotional display for the upcoming blockbuster movie "Supergirl" took over The Battery in Atlanta to give fans an interactive preview before the film hits theaters later this month.

The Brief

    • The Battery Atlanta welcomed Supergirl’s "Intergalactic Rest Stop Tour" last Friday, giving fans a chance to celebrate the upcoming blockbuster.
    • The tour is hitting five major cities this month, setting up in an eye-popping Airstream and featuring food, "super" swag giveaways, and even a glam station.
    • "Supergirl" is set to open in theaters on June 26th, starring Milly Alcock in the title role and directed by Craig Gillespie.

ATLANTA, Ga. - The long-awaited DC Studios film "Supergirl" hits theaters June 26th — but the iconic superhero has already made a big impact right here in Metro Atlanta! 

In advance of the film's North American release, Supergirl's "Intergalactic Rest Stop Tour" made its only local stop at The Battery Atlanta last Friday.

The tour is hitting five major cities this month, setting up in an eye-popping Airstream and featuring food, "super" swag giveaways, and even a glam station!

That food comes courtesy of KFC, which is celebrating the film with a limited-time Supergirl Ultimate Meal that includes chicken tenders and movie-inspired sauces (we recommend Ruthye's and Sweet Chili Revenge!). 

And you already know Good Day Atlanta won't pass up a chance to enjoy food, swag, and glam — so, of course, we stopped by The Battery Atlanta for our own intergalactic adventure! Click the video player in this article to check it out — and click here for more information on "Supergirl," which stars Milly Alcock in the iconic title role and is directed by Craig Gillespie. 

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.

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