Super Bowl mask policy: Health officials remind fans of strict enforcement

Los Angeles County health officials announced strict coronavirus guidelines will be enforced at the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said every fan attending next month's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be given a KN95 mask, and extensive outreach will be done to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when eating or drinking.

RELATED:

Hours after Ferrer's announcement, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told FOX 11 that KN95 masks will also be available for all fans attending the Super Bowl.

RELATED:

The county and NFL will also partner to offer free rapid COVID-19 testing and vaccines at the Super Bowl Experience attraction at the L.A. Convention Center, with free admission offered to people who receive an on-site vaccination. All visitors to the Super Bowl Experience will receive a free take-home COVID testing kit, with Ferrer estimating that 60,000 such kits will be distributed.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.