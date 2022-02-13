Super Bowl LVI: Georgia Football players in the big game

For a record 21st straight year, the Georgia Bulldogs will have a player on a Super Bowl roster.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford, Rams Linebacker Leonard Floyd, Rams Running Back Sony Michel, and Bengals Offensive Lineman Trey Hill make up this year's list of former Dawgs competing for the Lombardi trophy.

Stafford played at UGA from 2006-2008. During his tenure, the Bulldogs went 30-9 including bowl game victories. He quarterbacked the Dawgs to wins in the 2006 Chick-fil-A Bowl, 2008 Sugar Bowl and the 2009 Capital One Bowl.

Floyd is a Georgia native who played at Dodge County High School in Eastman, Georgia before going on to play for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2013-2015. He was drafted No. 9 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.

Michel spent three years in Athens from 2014-2017. He was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP after Georgia's overtime victory in the College Football Playoffs against Oklahoma. Michel won a Super Bowl with the Patriots against the Rams when Atlanta hosted the game in 2019.

This year's big game also features some coaches with ties to the Georgia Bulldogs.

This year's game marks just the second time in NFL history that No. 1 pick QBs squared off in the Super Bowl. The first time was Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning and the Broncos beating Atlanta native Cam Newton and the Panthers six years ago.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) shakes hands with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) before the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Bengals are aiming for their first title in franchise history. Cincinnati lost two trips to the title game in the 1980s. The Rams are looking for their second Super Bowl title and first while playing in Los Angeles after winning as the St. Louis Rams in the 1999 season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

