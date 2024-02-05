Super Bowl 2024 commercials: What’s been released and what’s being teased

The Super Bowl is the most-watched American TV broadcast, boasting over 115 million viewers last year.

A viewing audience that big is prime real estate for advertisers. FOX News is reporting that several sources are saying a 30-second ad is going for $7 million this year.

So, when the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 11 – here are the notable commercials already hoping to leave an impression, and others that are still going for the element of surprise:

Paramount Plus Patrick Stewart Super Bowl commercial

Perhaps the first Super Bowl commercial of the season to get buzz, Paramount+’s 2-minute ad, "Sir Patrick Stewart Throws a Hail Arnold," showcases its wide array of content offerings with an impressive cameo count: Patrick Stewart ("Star Trek"), Drew Barrymore ("The Drew Barrymore Show"), Jeff Probst ("Survivor"), Arnold from "Hey Armold" and Peppa Pig, to name a few.

BetMGM Tom Brady Super Bowl commercial

BetMGM sports betting is for everyone – except Tom Brady. "The truth is, you’ve won too much Tommy," Vince Vaughn declares.

T-Mobile Jason Momoa Flashdance Super Bowl commercial

Jason Momoa dances – and sings – alongside Zach Braff and Donald Faison in this new ad for T-mobile’s home internet.

Kris Kardashian Oreo Super Bowl commercial

You’ve heard of heads or tails, what if a new way of making decisions involved splitting an Oreo to see which side the cream stays on? From the era of the dinosaurs to the inception of the Kardashian TV franchise, this commercial imagines a world where the "twist" of an Oreo could change everything.

Kate McKinnon Hellmann’s Super Bowl commercial

In this Super Bowl commercial, a cat’s meow is mistaken for "mayo."

Steve Austin Kawasaki Super Bowl commercial

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin tries out a mullet in this commercial for Kawasaki’s new side-by-side vehicle, the Ridge: "Business in the front, party in the back."

Super Bowl teaser commercials

Some companies are still going for the element of surprise and have only released "teaser" versions of their big Super Bowl commercials.

These have included:

Anheuser-Busch Super Bowl commercials

FOX News is reporting that Budweiser is attempting a rebrand with several Super Bowl ads after the company has dealt with boycotts and falling sales after posting social media spots with a controversial transgender activist.

FOX News reported Anheuser-Busch bought 2 and a half minutes of air time during the Super Bowl over three separate slots, and that a source said the commercials would feature sports stars, humorous characters from previous ad campaigns, and, naturally, Clydesdale horses.

This story was reported from Detroit.