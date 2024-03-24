13-year-old missing girl found dead in pond near Americus

article

A child was found dead in a pond near Americus on Sunday after a brief search to find her when she was reported missing the day before.

Letia Greene, 13, went missing from her home in Sumter County Saturday afternoon. Deputies found her bike about half-a-mile away from the house, but no sign of her.

At 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, the National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. announced that she was found dead. They immediately asked the community to pray for her family and friends.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said there were no signs of foul play, but announced that there would be an investigation into her disappearance and death.

The office is reportedly working with the coroner's office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to come forward and contact the sheriff's office at 229-924-4094.