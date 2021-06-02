Multiple families lose homes in Clayton County apartment fire

article

At least 10 families have lost their homes after a fire destroyed a number of Clayton County apartments.

Officials say the fire broke out Tuesday night at the Anthos at Pinewood Manor apartments in the 6900 block of Tara Boulevard.

The blaze destroyed one building, damaged a second one, and caused power outages in two others.

The Red Cross says it is providing emergency assistance to 29 people affected by the fire.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

